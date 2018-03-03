This content was published on March 3, 2018 5:00 PM Mar 3, 2018 - 17:00

Billag is the company collecting the licence fee for public broadcasters owed by private households and companies. Campaigners trying to scrap the mandatory fee named their initiative, No Billag (Keystone)

Voters have the final say on a proposal to do away with the mandatory licence fee for Switzerland’s public broadcasters. Pollsters found no indication of a major protest vote in the past few weeks.

Following months of intense campaigning, the initiative by the youth chapters of two political parties on the right has put considerable pressure on the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

Under current regulations, every household and company owe an annual fee of CHF451.10 ($482) and CHF597.50 respectively to use the SBC’s 17 radio and television channels as well as their respective online services in the national languages: German, French, Italian and Romansh.



Revenue from the fee accounts for 75% of SBC income.

In a bid to reform the current system, the government last year decided to lower the fee to CHF365 for private customers and between CHF365 and CHF35,590 for bigger companies. The financial contribution to the SBC channels is to be capped at CHF1.2 billion annually, with the more than 30 private broadcasters receiving a bigger share.

The SBC has been under pressure notably from the political right and from private publishers for several years. In 2015, an attempt led by the Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to thwart a change in the funding system narrowly failed at the ballot box.

Vote March 4, 2018 Tax ‘total meltdown’ looks likely to be avoided Swiss voters are expected to renew on Sunday the government’s right to tax its citizens and companies for another 15 years.

A year later, voters rejected an initiative to boost the public service sector.

Arguments

Supporters of the initiative – the rightwing Swiss People’s Party and libertarian groups seeking to limit the scope of state intervention – argue the SBC is too dominant, stifling competition by private media companies.

The Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, which has led the latest campaign, criticises the fee as unfair for companies.

However, most other political parties, institutions and organisations as well as the government have recommended voters reject the initiative. They say scrapping the licence fee would spell the end of the SBC, a key institution for the cohesion of the multilingual country and for a functioning democracy.

There is also concern that the quality of the Swiss media would suffer as private publishers are hoping to extend their influence on politics if the mandatory fee is abolished.

Emotional campaign

Public attention has been high and debates both in traditional and social media intense, according to experts. They also noted a broad involvement of the civil society in the public debate.

Campaigning has lasted for more than four months, an unusually long period of time, with heightened media attention during and after the final parliamentary debate in October.

Communications Minister Doris Leuthard officially launched the government campaign in mid-December, followed by numerous panels across the country. Public interest appeared to be waning in the weeks ahead of the vote.

Turnout is expected to be 45%-50%, barely more than average for nationwide votes.

Poll

The latest opinion poll published last week found about two-thirds of respondents saying they would reject the initiative.

Researchers of the GfS Bern institute said there was no indication of a major protest vote against the government on Sunday.

However, they did not rule out that the initiative could win a majority of voters in the Italian-speaking part of the country. Both the French- and the German-speaking regions looked poised to throw it out.

Over the course of the campaign, the percentage of initiative opponents has been on the increase overall while supporters saw their share slip.

Vote March 4 The people’s initiative aimed at doing away with the public broadcast licence fee is one of two issues coming to a nationwide vote. Voters also decide on a constitutional amendment approved by parliamentary to extend for another 15 years the right of the national government to raise taxes. It is the first of up to four sets of nationwide votes this year.

The proposal to abolish the licence fee is the 210th people’s initiative to be voted on in Swiss history. Twenty-two have been approved in nearly 130 years.

