The government expects short-term losses in tax revenue, but longer-term stability. (Keystone)

Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to accept or reject a reform of the corporate tax system that would remove special breaks for multinational firms. Opinion polls suggest the government-backed plan looks set for approval.

Two years after voters rejected a similar proposal to reform corporate tax in the country, the issue is back on the table – this time linked to the pension system.

The legislation proposed by the government will cut out preferential deals offered to multinational firms based in Switzerland, while simultaneously lowering baseline corporate tax rates in an effort to prevent them fleeing to more attractive destinations.

And to dispel left-wing fears that lower overall tax rates will mean more strain on public services and citizens, the government has promised to pump an extra CHF2 billion ($1.98 billion) annually into the ailing state old age pension scheme as compensation.

Will it work? It’s a tricky three-headed exercise of staying competitive, complying with international efforts to fight tax dodging, and not being too friendly to business; but the latest opinion poll shows that the complex plan is heading towards approval, with 59% in favour and 35% against.

International pressure

Acceptance would come as a relief to authorities, who have been under pressure to fall into line with standards agreed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Union (EU) on fair corporate tax practices.

Yet throughout a rather moderate campaign, there was little mention of the issue of fairness, or tax evasion. Rather, the government largely framed the laws as necessary for Switzerland to remain both internationally compliant and internationally competitive with low-tax destinations such as Ireland and the Netherlands.



And though the new system is expected to produce an initial annual shortfall of some CHF2 billion in lost tax revenues, its supporters say that in the long-term, failure to reform would work out even more costly.

Multinationals are an integral part of the Swiss economy, generating about a quarter of the country’s jobs and a third of its economic output, according to a study by McKinsey and industry group SwissHoldings.

Business groups, with the exception of some local federations, are largely in favour of the reform.



Divisions

Reflecting the complex and multifaceted nature of the package, however, political parties are quite divided, even internally – though the majority of the political class is in support.

Of the biggest groups, the left-wing Social Democrats say a “yes” vote will stabilise tax receipts as well as the cash-strapped pension system; the centre-right Radical Liberals want the same. The right-wing People’s Party took the unusual stance of giving its members a free vote.

Much of the political opposition thus comes from smaller left-wing groups like the Greens, who slam the reform as too friendly to business at the taxpayer’s expense. Several trade unions advocate a “no” vote for the same reason.

Meanwhile, some NGOs say that while changes are necessary, the current proposition doesn’t go far enough in discouraging tax dodging by international firms with headquarters in Switzerland but operations elsewhere.

Still others have criticised the ‘artificial’ linkage of corporate tax and pensions into one package as being undemocratic; voters should have the opportunity to make a separate decision on both issues, they say.

However, opinion polls carried out by the GfS Bern research institute for the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation suggest broad (and growing) support for the reform should carry it over the line on Sunday.

Turnout is expected to be average, at around 45%.

May 19 is the second and final round of nationwide votes and referendums this year, with parliamentary elections scheduled for October.

