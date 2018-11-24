This content was published on November 24, 2018 3:50 PM Nov 24, 2018 - 15:50

Supporters and opponents of the law are at odds over the rights of insurance detectives. (Keystone/Ennio Leanza)

Should detectives be allowed to spy on insurance claimants to weed out fraud? Swiss voters go to the polls on Sunday to decide between privacy and probity.



For the backers of a yes vote – including the government and a majority in parliament – the issue is straightforward: public and private insurance companies need a legally sound means of tracking down beneficiaries they suspect of cheating the system.



The legislation, drafted following a 2016 rebuke of Switzerland by the European Court of Human Rights, will thus give private detectives hired by social insurance bodies the right to follow, and record, welfare recipients anywhere in the public space.



For the opponents, however, things are less clear. Though most agree that some means of tackling fraud is necessary, they say that the law approved by parliament in March goes too far, and that it could amount to an assault on the private sphere.



The “vague” wording of the text could lead to detectives spying on people on their balconies or gardens, they claim. Fears of recording people in their bedrooms have been raised, along with the possibility of GPS tracking (though a judge would have to sanction this).

Not promising



The issue has been forced to referendum thanks to a whirlwind citizen campaign that emerged this spring in protest. After an innovative, mainly online drive, the activists collected and handed in the requisite 50,000 signatures in early July.



Since then, however, their influence seems to have wobbled as opinion polls in the run-up to the vote show voters largely in favour of the new law: a November 14 survey by the GfS Bern research institute gave 59% for, 38% against, and just 3% undecided.



As well as being overshadowed by the two other votes on the table this Sunday (‘Swiss law first’ and ‘cow horns’), the underwhelming support for the opposition may be due to a failure to transmit their message, said Lukas Golder of the GfS institute.



“Concerns about the private sphere of citizens were not accepted as a decisive factor to reject the law,” he said. He added that a majority no vote may only be possible in some parts of French-speaking Switzerland.



Government assurances



The backers of the law, including the government, have waged a campaign mostly relying on downplaying fears of intrusive prying and highlighting the amount of cash that could be saved through a crackdown on fraud.



“It [the law] states clearly that surveillance can only be done in a public space, or in an area visible from a space publicly accessible. Any surveillance in a closed or private space is forbidden”, said Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset in October.



The Federal Office of Social Insurance has said that the bill will not allow detectives to use technical devices that augment human vision or hearing to take photos or record audio or video – that means no drones, night-vision goggles, infrared cameras, telescopes or bugs.



Berset also highlighted that none of this is even new: surveillance has been going on for years in Switzerland. The issue has only reared its head now due to the ECHR’s decision that a legal basis was missing, which led detective work to be largely suspended since 2016.



Supporters also point to the success of such surveillance in the past as a reason to continue.



In 2017 alone, Switzerland’s disability insurance fund investigated 2,130 cases and used surveillance in 210 of them; 170 of the suspicions were confirmed. According to the agency’s estimates, total savings from investigations amounted to about CHF178 million ($178 million), of which about CHF60 million can be attributed to surveillance.





