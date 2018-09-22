This content was published on September 22, 2018 5:00 PM Sep 22, 2018 - 17:00

Busy wild bees: The initiatives want to boost sustainable agriculture and food production. (Keystone/Gaetan Bally)

Voters this Sunday decide on two proposals aimed at promoting ethical standards in food production and boosting local farming in Switzerland. Concerns about price hikes and possible violations of international accords dominated the campaigns in the run-up to the ballot.

The 'Food Sovereignty' initiative, launched by a farmer’s union in western Switzerland, wants the government to encourage small farms and protect them against cheap food imports.

It is supported by leftwing political parties, development aid and animal rights groups. They argue that the government’s move towards a more liberal and globally-oriented agriculture policy presents a serious threat for Swiss farmers.

However, the government, parliament and parties in the centre and to the right recommend a rejection of the initiative, saying it would make food products more expensive for consumers and endanger international trade accords.



A separate proposal by the Green Party, dubbed the 'Fair Food' initiative, seeks to promote sustainable, animal-friendly production methods by imposing Swiss standards on all food imports.

The issue essentially pits the political left against the other parties, government and parliament, who all warn against the excessive bureaucracy that they think the initiative would create.

The main farmer’s group and consumer organisations are divided over the initiatives.

Good start

Opinion polls saw the big initial support for the proposals dwindle in the weeks before the vote, after opponents stepped up their campaign efforts.

Political scientists say the potential for a protest vote against the government is limited despite a positive groundswell for the issue at stake.

As a result, pollsters also expect a slightly below average voter turnout on Sunday.

september 23 ballot Swiss to vote on the importance of cycling By Domhnall O'Sullivan Swiss voters head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to enshrine cycling, and cycling-related infrastructure, in the country’s constitution.

Experts have pointed out the relatively short campaigns by all sides following the summer holidays, with public attention focusing more on other political issues, notably a debate on the future of relations between Switzerland and the European Union.

It’s expected the political climate in Switzerland will become much more heated before the end of the year as the political right tries to convince voters to approve its proposal to give Swiss law priority over international regulations.

Agriculture ballots

The ballot comes 12 months after voters approved a constitutional amendment aimed at better securing the provision of the population with foodstuffs.

Several other initiatives on Swiss agriculture are pending.

In November, voters will have the final say on a proposal to encourage cattle farmers not to systematically de-horn their cows.

Two other initiatives, on the use of pesticides in agriculture, will also go to a nationwide vote in the near future. In addition, an initiative against intensive large-scale livestock farming was launched last June.

Other votes Voters also have the final say on a proposal to boost Switzerland’s bicycle infrastructure his Sunday. It would give the national government a leading role in promoting projects in the 26 cantons. Regionally, a plan to introduce a ban on wearing the burka in public comes to a vote in canton St Gallen, while Zurich decides on a ban on hunting. Cantons Aargau and Appenzell Outer Rhoden have tabled ballots on increasing taxes for well-off residents and tax benefits for the less wealthy respectively. Votes and elections also take place in numerous municipalities across the country.

end of infobox

swissinfo.ch

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!