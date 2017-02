Feb 15, 2017 - 16:46

Swiss voters’ rejection of corporate tax reforms has been widely recognised as a middle class revolt. One of the aims of the package, voted down on Sunday, was to level tax rates for domestic and foreign firms. But opponents argued that ordinary citizens would be left to pick up an estimated CHF3 billion ($3 billion) shortfall in corporate tax revenues, which seems to have particularly upset middle class voters. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)