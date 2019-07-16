This content was published on July 16, 2019 3:01 PM

Swiss companies exported nearly CHF273 million ($276 million) worth of war materiel in the first half of 2019. This compares with $205 million for the same period last year.

Armoured and other motor vehicles accounted for the largest share of exports in the first half of the year, earning CHF116.4 million, according to figures published on Tuesday by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Next come ammunition for personal shoulder weapons and handguns of all calibres (CHF75.7 million) and aircraft and unmanned air vehicles (CHF24.6 million.)

There are 57 countries on the export list. The figures are based on information provided by exporters in their export declarations.

'Outrageous'

The Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GSoAexternal link) raised concerns over the further increase in arms exports.

It highlighted the ammunition worth CHF13 million sold to Pakistan at a time when it is facing increased conflict with neighbouring India.

"The continued export of arms to the actors in the Yemeni conflict is also outrageous,” said the group.

In March, Switzerland's Senate rejectedexternal link two motions calling for stricter laws on exporting war materiel.



