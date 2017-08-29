This content was published on August 29, 2017 3:10 PM Aug 29, 2017 - 15:10

The famous quartz watch, a Swiss invention subsequently commercialized and mass-marketed by Japanese companies, celebrates its 50th birthday this month.



First unveiled at a competition organized by Centre Electronique Horloger (CEH) in Neuchâtel in 1967, quartz timepieces quickly turned Swiss (and international) watch markets upside-down.



The innovation? Using crystal quartz as a regulator of time allowed for miniaturization and huge reductions in energy consumption, meaning that the small wristwatches could tick for longer and cheaper.



They were also extraordinarily precise; the accuracy of frequency meant that quartz clocks would not vary by even one-thousandth of a second each day.



Half a century later, quartz is king in the Swiss watch industry – at least in terms of production. Three-quarters of output now relies on the crystal, even if in terms of profits, old-fashioned mechanical timepieces still lead the way.