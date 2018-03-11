Navigation

Weapons More guns registered in Switzerland

Hot topic: the number of guns in households

Switzerland has about 9% more guns than it did a year ago, according to a platform where owners can register their weapons. 

As newspaper SonntagsBlickexternal link reported on Sunday, there are currently 865,000 weapons registered in Switzerland’s intercantonal platform – around 73,000 more than a year ago, as confirmed by Zurich’s cantonal police. 

The Federal Department of Justice and Police had put the figure of registered firearms at 600,000 a few years ago, noted the newspaper. 

Since 1999, Switzerland has had a federal lawexternal link banning specific types of guns nationwide and introducing permit requirements for others. Until the introduction of that national law, each canton had different rules. Today, all 26 cantons keep track of the guns held within their borders as well as the ammunition.

SonntagsBlick/swissinfo.ch/sm

