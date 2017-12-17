Here is a selection of stories to look ahead to on swissinfo.ch in the week of December 18, 2017.
Monday
Want to make eating Swiss cheese more fun? How about pairing it with teas from around the world? We’ll be looking at the trend of pairing cheese with tea and sharing expert advice and exclusive combinations for matching the best of East and West.
If you want to see the vision of the League of Nations made solid in all its 1930’s style, the UN Library in Geneva is the place to go, writes our International Geneva columnist Imogen Foulkes. She takes us on a visit to this architectural beauty housing ten floors of books and documents, including some historic gems.
Tuesday
Switzerland might appear like a nature-lover’s paradise but its beauty is only skin deep. We talk to scientists and environment groups to get a grip on the scale of animal and habitat loss.
Wednesday
Embracing massive industrialisation has brought big profits to Swiss watch brands. We look at the impact this has had on watchmaking savoir faire and customer satisfaction.
Saturday
Curious about how Christmas is celebrated around the world? We bring you images from a Christmas market in Lucerne that showcases Christmas traditions in far away places.
What you may have missed last week:
