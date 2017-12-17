This content was published on December 17, 2017 12:00 PM Dec 17, 2017 - 12:00

Here is a selection of stories to look ahead to on swissinfo.ch in the week of December 18, 2017.

Monday

Want to make eating Swiss cheese more fun? How about pairing it with teas from around the world? We’ll be looking at the trend of pairing cheese with tea and sharing expert advice and exclusive combinations for matching the best of East and West.

If you want to see the vision of the League of Nations made solid in all its 1930’s style, the UN Library in Geneva is the place to go, writes our International Geneva columnist Imogen Foulkes. She takes us on a visit to this architectural beauty housing ten floors of books and documents, including some historic gems.

Tuesday

Switzerland might appear like a nature-lover’s paradise but its beauty is only skin deep. We talk to scientists and environment groups to get a grip on the scale of animal and habitat loss.

Wednesday

Embracing massive industrialisation has brought big profits to Swiss watch brands. We look at the impact this has had on watchmaking savoir faire and customer satisfaction.

Saturday

Curious about how Christmas is celebrated around the world? We bring you images from a Christmas market in Lucerne that showcases Christmas traditions in far away places.





What you may have missed last week:

Opinion Lonely in Switzerland? By Alexandra Dufresne Alexandra Dufresne describes what it is like to experience loneliness as a foreigner, especially during the holiday season, and offers her advice.





