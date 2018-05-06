These are some of the stories we’re following in the week of May 7.
Monday
Despite women having made inroads in traditionally male-dominated professions over the last half-century, gender segregation in the workforce remains widespread. Data shows women filling primary school teaching jobs while men make up the majority in fields such as mechanical engineering and farming.
Tuesday
Swiss actress Luna Wedler has been named one of ten European Shooting Stars for 2018. We take an inside look at the programme designed to give Europe’s “most promising and internationally versatile” young actors a tailor-made career boost.
Thursday
We meet two Afghanis and two Swiss volunteers who curated an art exhibit as part of an innovative effort to facilitate dialogue between asylum-seekers and local residents.
Sunday
Ever wondered how surtitles at theatre performances are prepared? We go behind the scenes at the Schauspielhaus in Zurich and meet the woman who makes it easier for the city’s international community to enjoy German-language theatre productions.
