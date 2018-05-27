Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Week Ahead Real estate cryptocurrency, online betting and Winter Olympics

...
computer screen with poker game
(Keystone)

Here are the stories we'll be following the week of May 28: 

Monday

Looking to invest in real estate but want to cut out the middleman? A Swiss blockchain startup wants to develop tokens backed by a property portfolio owned by the fund. But the Swiss financial regulator is not playing ball. 

Tuesday

Online betting is in the spotlight as the Swiss prepare to vote on June 10 on a new gambling law. Opinions are divided on whether legislation will reduce gambling addiction or set a dangerous precedent in online censorship. 

Wednesday

Could you leave home for a foreign assignment at short notice, provide expertise in tough conditions, and live with the uncertainty of not knowing if you’ll have enough work? Members of the Swiss humanitarian aid unit (SHA) provide emergency assistance all over the world on demand. 

Thursday

swissinfo.ch sits down with Irish Booker Prize winner John Banville, author of 18 novels and crime fiction writer under a pseudonym -- to discuss Joyce, fame and his latest literary project. 

Friday

The residents of Valais canton will be voting on whether to cough up CHF100 million to be a part of a multi-city Swiss 2026 Winter Olympics bid. The stakes are high, but will money or glory decide the outcome?


What you may have missed last week:

Ballenberg museum Frugal lifestyles on display in Swiss open-air museum

A peak inside the rural buildings of the Ballenberg open-air museum offers a rare view of life in Switzerland in previous centuries.


Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters