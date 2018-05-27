Here are the stories we'll be following the week of May 28:
Monday
Looking to invest in real estate but want to cut out the middleman? A Swiss blockchain startup wants to develop tokens backed by a property portfolio owned by the fund. But the Swiss financial regulator is not playing ball.
Tuesday
Online betting is in the spotlight as the Swiss prepare to vote on June 10 on a new gambling law. Opinions are divided on whether legislation will reduce gambling addiction or set a dangerous precedent in online censorship.
Wednesday
Could you leave home for a foreign assignment at short notice, provide expertise in tough conditions, and live with the uncertainty of not knowing if you’ll have enough work? Members of the Swiss humanitarian aid unit (SHA) provide emergency assistance all over the world on demand.
Thursday
swissinfo.ch sits down with Irish Booker Prize winner John Banville, author of 18 novels and crime fiction writer under a pseudonym -- to discuss Joyce, fame and his latest literary project.
Friday
The residents of Valais canton will be voting on whether to cough up CHF100 million to be a part of a multi-city Swiss 2026 Winter Olympics bid. The stakes are high, but will money or glory decide the outcome?
