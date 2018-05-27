This content was published on May 27, 2018 12:00 PM May 27, 2018 - 12:00

(Keystone)

Here are the stories we'll be following the week of May 28:

Monday

Looking to invest in real estate but want to cut out the middleman? A Swiss blockchain startup wants to develop tokens backed by a property portfolio owned by the fund. But the Swiss financial regulator is not playing ball.

Tuesday

Online betting is in the spotlight as the Swiss prepare to vote on June 10 on a new gambling law. Opinions are divided on whether legislation will reduce gambling addiction or set a dangerous precedent in online censorship.

Wednesday

Could you leave home for a foreign assignment at short notice, provide expertise in tough conditions, and live with the uncertainty of not knowing if you’ll have enough work? Members of the Swiss humanitarian aid unit (SHA) provide emergency assistance all over the world on demand.

Thursday

swissinfo.ch sits down with Irish Booker Prize winner John Banville, author of 18 novels and crime fiction writer under a pseudonym -- to discuss Joyce, fame and his latest literary project.

Friday

The residents of Valais canton will be voting on whether to cough up CHF100 million to be a part of a multi-city Swiss 2026 Winter Olympics bid. The stakes are high, but will money or glory decide the outcome?





What you may have missed last week:





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!