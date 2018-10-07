Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 7:
Monday
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919 was one of the most devastating events in Swiss history. The deadliest wave struck in October 1918.
Tuesday
Non-academic facilities can sometimes make the difference between a good and a great university experience. We compare Swiss, US and UK institutions in the small things that count like extra-curricular activities, class size and cultural acclimatisation.
Wednesday
In 1918, at a time of high political instability, Switzerland made the historic decision to move to a proportional representation system at national level. Opponents saw PR as a “foreign pest”, but the move gave smaller parties a chance. Here’s how it happened.
Thursday
A fall on a hiking path or a sudden heart attack could bring your Swiss holiday to an abrupt end. How difficult is it to ensure your mortal remains reach home?
Sunday
Amur Senza Fin is the first professional feature film shot in Romansh, Switzerland’s least-spoken national language. We speak to the director and find out the hows and whys of making such a film.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.