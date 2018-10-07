This content was published on October 7, 2018 12:00 PM Oct 7, 2018 - 12:00

Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 7:

Monday

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919 was one of the most devastating events in Swiss history. The deadliest wave struck in October 1918.

Tuesday

Non-academic facilities can sometimes make the difference between a good and a great university experience. We compare Swiss, US and UK institutions in the small things that count like extra-curricular activities, class size and cultural acclimatisation.

Wednesday

In 1918, at a time of high political instability, Switzerland made the historic decision to move to a proportional representation system at national level. Opponents saw PR as a “foreign pest”, but the move gave smaller parties a chance. Here’s how it happened.

Thursday

A fall on a hiking path or a sudden heart attack could bring your Swiss holiday to an abrupt end. How difficult is it to ensure your mortal remains reach home?

Sunday

Amur Senza Fin is the first professional feature film shot in Romansh, Switzerland’s least-spoken national language. We speak to the director and find out the hows and whys of making such a film.

