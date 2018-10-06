This content was published on October 6, 2018 5:00 PM Oct 6, 2018 - 17:00

(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

400,000,000

People aged over 55 are swindled out of around CHF400 million a year in Switzerland via classic robbery or various scams.

Tuesday

3

The number of meteorites found in Switzerland which have been recently admitted by the Meteoritical Society, the international body that registers them. One was discovered in 1959 by a 16-year-old boy, but it was only in 2017 that he realised the potential importance of his find.

Wednesday

1,400,000

A campaign launched by the Swiss Animal Protection organisation is encouraging the owners of Switzerland’s estimated 1.4 million domestic cats to help stop the proliferation of strays via sterilisation and microchipping.

Thursday

33,000

The number of staff working for the United Nations, international organisations, non-governmental agencies and diplomatic missions in Geneva has risen to over 33,000.

Friday

2,463

The average distance, in kilometres, travelled on trains by each Swiss resident in 2016 – almost double the runner-up in Europe.





swissinfo.ch

