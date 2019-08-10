(Keystone / Georgios Kefalas)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







5

The number of years in prison a British man got for fleecing a partner of £300,000 (CHF355,459) by pretending to be in love with her. He was extradited from Switzerland to the UK this year after living as a fugitive for two years.





500

The number of stand-up paddle board-related injuries reported by Swiss insurance firm Suva each year. This represents a rise of 50%, with most accidents involving those over 30 years old.





0.05

The width in millimeters of the world’s smallest stent which has been developed by Zurich researchers. It was designed to address life-threatening constrictions of the urinary tract in foetuses in the womb.







900,000

The estimated cost in Swiss francs of transporting and converting a 600-tonne ship into a cultural space in Basel. It will be converted into a temporary venue for concerts, restaurants and other events hosting up to 300 people.





2.3 million

The number of overnight stays by American visitors to Switzerland in 2018. This represents an increase in 40% over five years.

