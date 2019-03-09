The new CHF1,000 note was unveiled this past week. (Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.



1/3

The share of Switzerland’s landscapes that are undeveloped. Most of 2,400 “near-natural” areas identified by Swiss scientists are in the mountains while very few undeveloped areas exist at lower altitudes.



1,000

On Tuesday, the Swiss bank unveiled a new 1,000-franc note with a purple hue and motif celebrating the country’s multilingualism. The new note goes into circulation starting in Bern and Zurich on March 13.



3

The number of elements discovered by Swiss scientists in the periodic table that celebrates its 150th anniversary. Can you guess which ones?

49

The percentage of four-wheel drive vehicles sold in Switzerland last year – a Swiss record and double the share of a decade ago. Switzerland’s growing love affair with big vehicles will likely make it harder to meet CO2 reduction goals when road transport already represents the largest share of CO2 emissions (28%).

10

The percentage of women who face discrimination after maternity leave according to a government-commissioned study. On International Women’s Day, we explored some of the pros and cons of Switzerland’s workplace culture for working mothers.

