This content was published on June 9, 2018 5:00 PM Jun 9, 2018 - 17:00

(Keystone)





Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

2.4

The current unemployment rate in Switzerland, expressed as a percentage. The figure, announced Thursday by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), represents the lowest jobless rate Switzerland has seen since the 2008 financial crisis hit.





58

The age of Goma the gorilla, who died of natural causes on Friday at the Basel Zoo. In 1959, Goma became the first gorilla to be born in a European zoo, and the second to be born in any zoo worldwide.





130

The number of people who had to be evacuated on Wednesday by helicopter from the Titlis, a popular mountain top in the Swiss Alps, due to a technical problem with the cable car system.

1,913

The average gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, in euros, that Switzerland has gained annually thanks to globalisation over the past 25 years. Switzerland topped a list of 42 countries in a ranking of economic benefits from globalisation published on Friday by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

2,500

The amount, in Swiss francs, that the Swiss municipality of Rheinau will pay its residents monthly, as part of a privately funded guaranteed basic income trial project announced on Wednesday.

105,000

The number of criminal convictions brought against adult offenders in Switzerland in 2017, which the Federal Office of Statistics said on Monday represents a decline of 5% on the previous year. Following the implementation of new legal rules concerning foreign offenders, some 1,000 convictions came with a deportation order.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!