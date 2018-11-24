This content was published on November 24, 2018 11:00 AM Nov 24, 2018 - 11:00

Ancient Egyptian statuettes that were handed back to Egypt by Swiss officials last week

(Federal Office of Culture)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here's a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in last week's stories.







280,000

The average annual gross salary (in Swiss francs) of an executive working in the pharmaceutical industry in Switzerland.







30

The percentage of monthly household income that Swiss people spend on mandatory payments like taxes, social contributions and health insurance.







6

The number of prominent Swiss women who have resigned from the Catholic Church in protest against Pope Francis’s remarks equating abortion with the hiring of a contract killer.







26

The number of ancient treasures Switzerland recently returned to Egypt, which had been confiscated in the context of two criminal cases in cantons Lucerne and Valais. The treasures include a statuette of the god Anubis, 12 funerary figurines known as uchabti and various amulets.







900,000

The number of people renting Airbnb accommodation in Switzerland, which has tripled in the last three years, according to the home rental platform.

