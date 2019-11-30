This content was published on November 30, 2019 5:00 PM

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

13,000

One of two Coutts bankers who failed to report suspicious transactions linked to the $4.5 billion 1MDB Malaysian sovereign wealth fund scandal was fined CHF13,000, Swiss media uncovered. The other banker is appealing a fine.

Tuesday

3,000

Companies in Switzerland may benefit annually by over CHF3,000 per apprentice when they train their own staff from scratch, a report has found.

Tuesday

76

Jakob “Köbi” Kuhn, manager of the Swiss national football team from 2001 to 2008, has died aged 76 after a long illness.

Wednesday

860,000,000

The government expects consumers and businesses to benefit by CHF860 million as it plans to cut import duties for a wide range of industrial goods in 2022.

Thursday

112,296

This is the number of people supporting a “Glacier Initiative” calling on the Swiss authorities to dramatically step up efforts to cut greenhouse gases by 2050.

Friday

702 billion

The 300 richest people in Switzerland saw their fortunes increase by 4% overall in 2019, to reach CHF702 billion, according to a report.



