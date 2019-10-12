Three stargazers were awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics last week (Keystone / Eso / Serge Brunier)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

3.1

Switzerland has shared the details of 3.1 million bank accounts held by foreigners with 63 partner countries, the Swiss Federal Tax Authority revealed. In return, it has received banking details of around 2.4 million accounts held by Swiss citizens/residents in 75 countriesexternal link.

Tuesday

3

Three scientists, two Swiss - Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz – along with Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles, were jointly awarded the Nobel Prizeexternal link in Physics for their work in furthering our understanding of the universe.

Wednesday

3.6

The predicted gain in political support (+percentage points) by the leftwing Greens in the upcoming October 20 parliamentary elections in Switzerland, according to the Sotomo research instituteexternal link.

Thursday

500

The number of people who took part in the first Mad Pride event in Geneva aimed at destigmatising mental illness.



Friday

1

The possible cost in billions of Swiss francs in damages to infrastructure in Switzerland caused by the climate crisis. This includes damages to roads, railways and hydro- and nuclear power plants, according to a government report.

