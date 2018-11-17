This content was published on November 17, 2018 5:00 PM Nov 17, 2018 - 17:00

This diamond ring bearing the initials MA for Marie-Antoinette and containing a lock of her hair was part of a treasure trove that fetched a record price in Geneva this week.

(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in last week’s stories.







91

The average number of people stopped by Zurich police for ID checks from February to July this year, according to a new mobile app.







130,000

The amount in euros that a Zurich pharmaceutical reportedly paid to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party between July and September 2017.







53.5 million

The price in Swiss francs fetched at an auction in Geneva by a royal treasure trove including jewels that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette.







2

The number of degrees by which Swiss Federal Railways is lowering the temperature in carriages of Zurich suburban trains to reduce energy consumption.







350,000

The number of people who made use of assistance and home care services last year, 10,000 more than in 2016.



