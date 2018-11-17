Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in last week’s stories.
91
The average number of people stopped by Zurich police for ID checks from February to July this year, according to a new mobile app.
130,000
The amount in euros that a Zurich pharmaceutical reportedly paid to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party between July and September 2017.
53.5 million
The price in Swiss francs fetched at an auction in Geneva by a royal treasure trove including jewels that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette.
