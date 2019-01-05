(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here's a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week's stories.







Monday

45,000

The number of copies printed of the official Swiss government photo for 2019. Can you name the Swiss president for the year?

Tuesday

35,000

Around 35,000 people used the Nez Rouge (red nose) volunteer driver service in 2018 to get home safely after being out on the town.

Wednesday

350

The amount, in tonnes, of perch caught in Switzerland every year. The European perch has been named Fish of the Year.

Thursday

50

Former Formula 1 racing star Michael Schumacher turned 50. He has been cared for in Switzerland since sustaining severe head injuries while skiing five years ago. No information exists on his condition.

Friday

1,067,000

Asian tourists paved the way for a record number of visitors to Europe’s highest railway station – the Jungfraujoch in Switzerland. Jungfrau Railways saw 1,067,000 passengers last year, the third time the million landmark has been breached in the past four years.



