Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
300,000,000
The amount, in francs, that the Swiss Federal Railways is planning to spend revamping its intercity IC2000 fleet. The first completely renovated trains will be put back into operation in early 2019.
Tuesday
115
The age of Jafar Behbahanian, who was born in Persia in 1902 and died in Basel on July 3. He was Switzerland’s oldest man.
Same figure as Monday, but this time it’s the reported value in dollars of a new ten-year sponsorship deal between Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo and Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. However, NGOs aren’t happy about the working conditions of textile workers.
Friday
1
The number of passports Swiss footballers should have, suggests the Swiss Football Association. It wants to prevent promising young dual nationalities benefiting from training schemes in Switzerland and then deciding to play for another country.
