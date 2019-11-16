Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
251
The number of cases of the tick-borne early summer meningo-encephalitis (ESME) disease recorded in Switzerland so far this year – the second-highest number since 2000.
Tuesday
1,118
Switzerland’s 1,118 museums are becoming more popular: 13.3 million visits were recorded in 2018 – a million more than in 2015, when stats were first recorded.
Wednesday
180 million
The amount of francs that the government earmarked to promote the transfer of heavy-goods transport from road to rail. It also plans to impose higher fees for heavy-polluter trucks and to grant special tariffs for extra-long cargo trains, as well as more roadside checks by police.
325, 291
The number of people commuting to Switzerland for work each day in the third quarter of 2019, beating the previous record of 316,491 set in 2017. Experts attribute the upward trend in large part to the stable Swiss economy and a stable labour market.
Thursday
331
The Federal Office of Police banned 331 people with suspected links to terrorism from entering Switzerland during the 2016-2018 period. It also expelled 19 people for terror links over this period.
swissinfo.ch