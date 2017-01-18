Figueres and Gore on Trump's green credentials

Former US vice-president Al Gore and Christiana Figueres, one-time executive secretary to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), give very different answers when asked about Donald Trump's green credentials.



While Gore ducks the questions, Figueres makes the case for the United States adopting the Chinese approach to tackling climate change.



Both were speaking at the Arctic Basecamp event, hosted by the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF, on the fringes of the WEF meeting in Davos 2017. (Carlo Pisani, swissinfo.ch)