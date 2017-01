Hape Waser owns “Waser fruits” in Davos. During the WEF annual meeting he delivers fruit and vegetables to almost all the hotels and restaurants. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

Since Monday things have been hectic at the grocer’s. Waser and his team have been working practically non-stop. Up to two full lorries leave the wholesale market in Zurich every day, heading to Davos by night. Orders arrive until 4am. Waser, himself a driver, receives them over the phone. He’s back in Davos by 7am.