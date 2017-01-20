Hermann Hassler is a cantonal policeman from Davos with a lot of WEF experience. For four years he has been in charge of the checkpoints on the two roads entering and leaving Davos. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

It’s the early hours and icy cold at the road checkpoints in Davos, where the mercury can drop down to minus 20 Celsius. The temperature is the greatest challenge, Hassler says. A shift lasts six hours.

All vehicles heading to Davos have to go through a checkpoint, although not all are stopped and checked. “We act on a gut feeling,” he says. Dangerous objects are taken away, but can be picked up on leaving. “For example we took a load of eggs off one WEF demonstrator.”