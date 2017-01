Paul Berri is 76 and knows everyone and everything in Davos. He previously worked at the WEF annual meeting. (Kristian Kapp, swissinfo.ch)

Paul Berri is a Davos original: he has been active in the local ice hockey club for 63 years and, as a retired foreman, he was involved in constructing many of the houses in the village – as well as the congress centre where the WEF takes place.