The World Economic Forum in Davos is opening against a back drop of heavy snow. Security is tight, and visitors will now have to swap their snow boots for dress shoes after battling their way through the white stuff to get to the opening conference. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
WEF weather Davos in the snow
