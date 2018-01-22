Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

WEF weather Davos in the snow

...

The World Economic Forum in Davos is opening against a back drop of heavy snow. Security is tight, and visitors will now have to swap their snow boots for dress shoes after battling their way through the white stuff to get to the opening conference. (SRF/swissinfo.ch) 

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!