The road leading from Täsch to Zermatt was closed due to avalanche dangers (Keystone)

The popular ski and winter resort of Zermatt is once again accessible by train after being cut off by an avalanche on Thursday.

Trains began running between Zermatt and the lower-lying village of Täsch at 7.35pm on Thursday evening, the local train company said. The road between Täsch and Zermatt is expected to be reopened from 9pm.

Workers cleared a stretch of track and tunnel which had been blocked by an avalanche that hit earlier in the day, Swiss public radio, SRF, reported.



The Blick newspaper external linkreported on Thursday that an avalanche had occurred close to Zermatt. The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) reported that the avalanche risk level on Thursday was 'considerable' (level 3 out of 5).

The tourist office said on its website that there was "no danger in the village of Zermatt.

+ several mountain resorts were hit by heavy snowfall in January

The chic resort was temporarily cut off several times this winter due to extremely heavy snowfall.

Thousands of skiers were stranded in the village for several days after train access and roads were shut because too much snow created avalanche risks. Helicopters were used to help people who had to urgently leave and gain access to the village.

