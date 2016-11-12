Swiss ski resorts open for business

A recent cold front has meant midday temperatures between -6 °C and -3 °C at 2000m (Keystone)

Thanks to a recent cold front, certain Swiss ski resorts have opened their pistes to ski enthusiasts from this weekend onwards.

Skiing enthusiasts will be able to access some of Switzerland’s well-known ski resorts thanks to ample snowfall - 15 to 70cm - between Thursday and Friday.

The resort of Saas-Fee in the canton of Valais already offers 30 km of pistes out of 100km. The Matterhorn Ski Paradise area, part of which is accessible all year round, offer 21km of slopes on the Theodule glacier, 9km in Zermatt and 8.5 km in Cervinia.

Verbier has also joined in the action. Cold temperatures over the last couple of days have meant that enough artificial snow could be produced. Other resorts that have partially opened include Glacier 3000 in the Bernese Oberland and Arosa-Lenzerheide in canton Graubünden.

While the recent snowfall is good news for ski enthusiasts, there is a danger of avalanches in certain regions for those looking for off-piste thrills. The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) warns of “considerable avalanche danger” in the Valais and Bernese Oberland region.