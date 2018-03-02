On Friday, the wintry conditions in Switzerland affected traffic in many parts of the country for a second consecutive day.
Geneva airport temporarily suspended flights for several hours on Friday morning to allow ground services to clear the runway of the fresh snow. The airport re-opened again around midday, but continued delays and cancellations are expected, according to the airport authoritiesexternal link.
On Thursday, nearly 200 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled.
Wintry week
Heavy snowfall has also been reported in other parts of the country, notably in the southern canton of Ticino, mainly affecting road traffic.
However, Switzerland’s main airport in Zurich has been less affected by the bad weather. Only a few flights have been cancelled.
The recent snowfall caught many people by surprise, hampering road and rail traffic on Monday. Meteorologists measured temperatures of up to minus 40 degrees Celsius (-40° degrees Fahrenheit) in the Alps last week.
The weather is expected to improve slightly at the weekend with temperatures around 9 degrees Celsius, according to the official weather service, MeteoSwissexternal link.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.