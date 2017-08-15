In the canton of Ticino's Valle Morobbia, four young wolves were discovered through a photo trap.
The young wolves live peacefully on the edge of a forest near Bellinzona in southeast Switzerland. It is the third litter of the from a wolf pair whose offspring reaches as far as the neighbouring canton of Graubünden and Italy, according to the Ticino office for hunting and fishing.
The office and a research organization, KORA, monitor the pack. They say some 35 wolves live in Switzerland. Although wolves are a protected rare species, their presence causes controversy. Farmers complain the animals should be hunted as soon as possible as the predators kill their livestock, mainly targeting sheep.
swissinfo.ch/jmh
