This content was published on August 15, 2017 2:29 PM Aug 15, 2017 - 14:29

(Repubblica e Cantone Ticino/Dipartimento del territorio)

In the canton of Ticino's Valle Morobbia, four young wolves were discovered through a photo trap.

The young wolves live peacefully on the edge of a forest near Bellinzona in southeast Switzerland. It is the third litter of the from a wolf pair whose offspring reaches as far as the neighbouring canton of Graubünden and Italy, according to the Ticino office for hunting and fishing.

The office and a research organization, KORA, monitor the pack. They say some 35 wolves live in Switzerland. Although wolves are a protected rare species, their presence causes controversy. Farmers complain the animals should be hunted as soon as possible as the predators kill their livestock, mainly targeting sheep.

