How Graubünden integrates asylum seekers in the job market

People fleeing conflict or persecution have to battle to be recognised as refugees by countries like Switzerland. It’s another challenge to integrate into a foreign culture, especially without a job. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Only a third of all asylum seekers accepted by Switzerland have found work after seven years. Canton Graubünden is doing better than average with over 40% of refugees integrated into the job market. Part of the reason is Graubünden’s job coaching project.

Job coaching is unique to the canton. The programme provides refugees with coaching over several years. The instructors help them find the most appropriate language course and establish contacts with potential employers.

After they have received their residence permits, the refugees are given a three-week trial period to try their hand at different careers. The coaches’ goal is to prepare them for the real job market as quickly as possible.

This television report follows 24-year old Ali Azad from Afghanistan. He has just passed the final exams for a preparatory course and is about to begin an apprenticeship in logistics.