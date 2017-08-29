This content was published on August 29, 2017 5:52 PM Aug 29, 2017 - 17:52

Canton Zurich argues a lack of access to international skilled workers could threaten the top ranking of its University of Applied Sciences (© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY)

Switzerland’s three economic powerhouse cantons have demanded greater access to foreign workers from outside of the European Union. Zurich, Geneva and Basel City say their economies and research capabilities depend on such highly skilled employees.

The number of foreign workers in Switzerland has been at the centre of a fierce political and social debate for some time, culminating in a 2014 referendum to curb the rate of immigration. The following year, the government reduced the number of B and L permits for non-EU migrants from 8,500 to 6,500.

Protests led by Zurich, Geneva and Basel City forced the government to partially relent, increasing permits to 7,500 this year. But on Tuesday, the three cantons joined forces once again to demand a return to at least 2014 levels (8,500).

Not enough visas



All three cantons used up their initial worker permit allocations inside the first three months of this year and have almost exhausted a secondary batch of reserve visas.

They argue that the current limit on permits starves multinational companies, innovative start-ups, universities and research institutes of highly skilled recruits from India, the United States, China and other countries. This threatens Switzerland’s economic welfare by damaging its reputation as a global centre for business and research, the cantons said in a joint statement.

The IT, cleantech, medtech, pharmaceutical, finance and life sciences sectors are particularly affected. If access to the foreign labour force remains capped, companies will be forced to relocate research projects and jobs outside of Switzerland, cantonal representatives said.

“We are now in a tense situation which creates an uncertainty that is damaging our economy,” Geneva’s finance director Pierre Maudet told swissinfo.ch.

Maintaining reputations



His Zurich counterpart, Carmen Walker Späh, warned that the canton’s efforts to become a global hub of digital technology could come to nothing if the situation is not eased.

“If the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) wants to remain the highest-ranked university in Europe, it needs to attract the best talent worldwide,” she added at a press conference.

Basel City’s Christoph Brutschin said his region’s long-established reputation as a global leader in life sciences was under threat.

Economic drivers



The three cantons claim to drive a third of Switzerland’s economic growth, giving them considerable lobbying clout. But with the immigration debate still running hot, they risk running into a wall of political opposition.

The government’s attempt to find a compromise between the demands of the 2014 initiative and its obligations to keep borders open to EU workers have been roundly condemned by the rightwing Swiss People’s Party. They are threatening another initiative with stronger anti-mass immigration demands to force the government to play ball.

In the meantime, many Swiss companies may soon be obliged to prove that there are no domestic candidates to fill vacancies before hiring from abroad.