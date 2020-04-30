Print See in other languages: 3 See in other languages: 3 Languages: 3 German (de)1. Mai im Lauf der Zeit French (fr)Le 1er Mai au fil du temps Italian (it)Il Primo maggio che cambia Workers' movement The changing face of May 1 Immediately after the Second World War, May 1 celebrations came back to life: Ernst Nobs, the first cabinet minister from the left-wing Social Democratic Party, gives a speech outside parliament in Bern on May 1, 1946. (Photos Keystone). Workers demonstrate in Zurich in 1949. May 1 in Zurich, 1967: In the 1960s, issues and demands included the countries of origin of migrant workers. In the 1960s processions were joined by migrant workers and students with their demands. The image shows May 1, 1968, in Zurich. "Housework Day": In recent years the feminist movement has played a leading role on May 1. Here, Bern, 2017. Labour Day now welcomes very different forms of political action: a member of the Clandestine Insurgent Rebel Clown Army in Zurich on May 1, 2017. But May 1 remains the traditional celebration for unions. Zurich, 2018. galleria