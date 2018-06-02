It is time that the merits of travelling by bicycle be fully recognized, says advocacy group Pro Velo Switzerland in a statement before the first World Bicycle Day on June 3.
Two hundred years after its invention, the bicycle has become not only a cheap and efficient form of transport but also a tool for social emancipation and economic development, according to Pro Velo Switzerland. And now it is becoming an important factor for sustainable development, it says.
World Bicycle Dayexternal link was approved on 12 April 2018 as an official United Nations day of awareness about the multiple societal benefits of using the bicycle for transport and leisure.
The Swiss people will have a chance to vote this September 23 on a proposal to create a national network of cycle paths in Switzerland.
This comes after Pro Velo launched an initiative demanding that the promotion of cycling be written into the Swiss constitution in the part dealing with paths and pedestrian walkways. But the Swiss cabinet ended up presenting a counter-proposal, which supports the principle but does not impose compulsory requirements on the communes and cantons. Pro Velo subsequently agreed to withdraw its initiative.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.