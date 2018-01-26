From left: Founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab; Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; Swiss President Alain Berset. (Keystone)

Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde (centre) kicks a football given to her by the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (right). Spectators are General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation Sharan Burrow (left), social activist Chetna Sinha (second left) and director of CERN, Fabiola Gianotti (second right). (Keystone)

Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina and Chair of the G20. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with fellow German and WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab. (Keystone)

From left: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser HR McMaster, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Swiss President Alain Berset introduces US President Donald Trump to Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis, watched by Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann. (Keystone)

From left: Elton John, Shah Rukh Khan, Cate Blanchett, Hilda Schwab and her husband Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF. (Keystone)

Alain Berset (left), who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, with former British Prime Minister David Cameron. (Keystone)

gallery of impressions from the World Economic Forum 2018

This content was published on January 26, 2018 5:00 PM Jan 26, 2018 - 17:00

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has always attracted movers and shakers from a wide range of countries and fields. This year, however, the number of A-list guests was particularly high, with one attendee in particular happy to grab the headlines.

Presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens have all gathered this week in the mountain resort of Davos in eastern Switzerland, as well as economists and business leaders.

In addition to actual royalty, such as King Felipe of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan, several members of the showbiz royal family have also been sighted, such as singer Elton John, actor Cate Blanchett and Shah Rukh Khan, arguably the world’s most famous Bollywood actor.

But it was the arrival of US President Donald Trump that really grabbed the attention of the media and other participants – not to mention the Swiss security services.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018