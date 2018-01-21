This content was published on January 21, 2018 3:15 PM Jan 21, 2018 - 15:15

Security at the World Economic Forum is being stepped up, owing to the number of high-profile attendees this year.

Swiss federal police are assembling additional security forces at the last minute for this week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos because of the high number of world leaders attending, reports Sunday newspaper SonntagsBlick.



Citing inside sources, the paper said the Swiss federal policeexternal link are recruiting people of all ages from across the country to be responsible for protecting personalities in the hotels and conference centres of Davos.



Leaders expected to attend WEF include the French, German, Italian and US presidents, the British and Indian Prime Ministers, and the head of the European Commission.

Swiss police are also preparing for anti-Trump demonstrations, such as one planned for Tuesday in Zurich for which, according to Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, participation could reach four figures. Protests against the Trump presence have already been taking place in Swiss cities, including one in Bern where demonstrators carried a controversial “Kill Trump” banner.

According to Le Matin Dimanche newspaper, US President Donald Trump is said to be bringing a delegation of some 600 people, including his own bodyguards, secret service agents and army officials.

But the NZZ am Sonntag paper also said on Sunday that Trump’s visit to Davos is now in doubt because of the US federal shutdown. The Swiss news agency ATS quoted a senior member of the Trump administration as saying that the president could still come but it would be up to Trump to decide.

This year’s gathering of the global business forum takes place from January 23-26. From Monday night, swissinfo.ch will be bringing you exclusive live reports and analysis direct from the Swiss resort of Davos.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/jc

