The high cost of living, especially accommodation, was a deterrent but not enough to cost Switzerland the top spot. (Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

For the sixth consecutive year, Switzerland clinched the top spot in the annual global ranking of the Lausanne-based IMD business school.



The 2019 editionexternal link of the IMD World Talent Ranking ranked Switzerland highly in the three areas assessed. It came first in appeal, second in investment and development and second in readiness. Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg rounded out the top five. Singapore is the only non-European country to make it into the top 10. A total of 63 countries were compared in their ability to attract, develop and retain highly skilled workers.

“In this edition of the Talent Ranking, results indicate that one of the key characteristics of the leading economies is that they strive to achieve alignment between the talent demand they face and the domestic talent supply they are able to offer,” stated the report.

Switzerland did not dazzle on all indicators, however. It ranked 29th and 30th in teacher-to-pupil ratios in primary and secondary schools, respectively. Cost of living was another indicator that might put highly skilled immigrants off Switzerland as it came in at 47th place. The proportion of young people studying science at university was less than 20%, which resulted in the country ranking a lowly 53 for this indicator.





swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram