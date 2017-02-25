Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

World Yoga Day The world’s a better place when it’s upside down

By swissinfo.ch

(Getty Images)

Ahead of World Yoga Day on Sunday, hiker and yoga enthusiast Karin Bittel stands on her head on the Aletsch glacier near Bettmeralp in canton Valais. The photo was taken last August.

The Aletsch glacier, today roughly 23km long and up to 900 metres deep, is Switzerland’s largest glacier and is shrinking rapidly. While glaciers across Europe have been receding since the 1870s, the process has accelerated since the early 1980s – a phenomenon many scientists attribute to global warming. 

swissinfo.ch/ts

