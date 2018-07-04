Your photos Swiss abroad show their support By Jo Fahy Sport ... Print comment Jc Seitz Lyng, Chile. "Supporting the team from the office. Here the matches are played in the morning, so it was the only way to cheer for the national team". Maria Catalina López, in Belgium Maze Time, from Ethiopia. Gabriel Hufschmid, from canton Vaud, now living in Florida. One Swiss mug, a chair, and a giant screen: what more do you need? Anja Glaus sent us this snap from Holland Frydda Schüsselin, Uruguay. Even the support of these two furry friends wasn't enough to swing it for the Swiss. Neera An sent this shot to our Spanish department. The excitement before the storm! Fan photos