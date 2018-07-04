This content was published on July 4, 2018 2:17 PM Jul 4, 2018 - 14:17

Switzerland are out of the World Cup - though not for lack of support, as we saw from the pictures and messages you sent us from around the globe. You showed us how you supported the Swiss team, wherever you are.

swiss supporters A facebook question about Swiss supporters

From large-screen cinemas, to Swiss flags, cuddly bears and of course, the team t-shirt, Switzerland was cheered on from far outside Swiss borders.





Swiss abroad show their support Jc Seitz Lyng, Chile. "Supporting the team from the office. Here the matches are played in the morning, so it was the only way to cheer for the national team".

Maria Catalina López, in Belgium

Maze Time, from Ethiopia. Gabriel Hufschmid, from canton Vaud, now living in Florida. One Swiss mug, a chair, and a giant screen: what more do you need? Anja Glaus sent us this snap from Holland Frydda Schüsselin, Uruguay. Even the support of these two furry friends wasn't enough to swing it for the Swiss.

Neera An sent this shot to our Spanish department. The excitement before the storm!

Fan photos

Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Sweden in the knockout round was a disappointment for Switzerland's many supporters, some of whom thought the squad deserved to go further.



No matter the end result, some Swiss abroad still think the Swiss players gave their best.

good world cup 1 answer to question

It was a big disappointment for others, who questioned the team's performance.

bad world cup 2 facebook comment

For Switzerland's large foreign population, or Swiss with roots in different countries however, the World Cup dream lives on.

How are you supporting your country from at home in Switzerland?



Send us your pictures via Facebookexternal link or Twitterexternal link!





It wasn't just the Swiss supporters at swissinfo.ch who had their hopes of World Cup success shattered. Some journalists' home countries are still in with a chance! (swissinfo.ch)





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!