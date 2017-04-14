Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Zurich violence Gimme shelter: Stones’ 1967 Swiss concert turns nasty

...
The Rolling Stones arrive at Zurich airport in 1967

The Rolling Stones arrive at Zurich airport in 1967

(Keystone)

It’s 50 years since fighting broke out at a Rolling Stones concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Fans tried to storm the stage, smoke bombs exploded and chairs were smashed. The event was a taste of what was to come the following year, when student protests took place across Europe.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch

×

Related Stories

Focus