Le Cerisier, 1940Olio su legno, 92 x 72,9 cmFamiglia Roman, Londra Le Salon (I), 1941-1943Olio su tela, 113 x 146,7 cmMinneapolis Institute of Art, The John R. Van Derlip Fund and The William Hood Dunwoody Fund(Balthus / Bridgeman Images) Les Enfants Blanchard, 1937Olio su tela, 125 x 130 cmMuseo nazionale Picasso di Parigi, dono degl eredi di Picasso, 1973/1978(Balthus / Foto: RMN Grand Palais (Picasso-Paris National Museum) / Mathieu Rabeau) La Jupe blanche, 1937Olio su tela, 130 x 162 cmCollezione privata con l'autorizzazione di Thomas Ammann Fine Art AG Le Goûter, 1940Olio su cartone di legno, 72,9 x 92,8 cmTate, eredità Simon Sainsbury 2006, acquisito nel 2008 (Balthus / Foto: Tate, London 2017) Le Chat au miroir, 1952-1954Olio su tela, 294 x 330 cm, collezione privata(Balthus/Foto: Robert Bayer) La Partie de cartes, 1948-1950Olio su tela, 139,7 x 193,7 cm(Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, Madrid, Balthus) La Chambre turque, 1965/66Tempera su tela, 180 x 210 cmMuseo nazionale d'arte moderna, Centre Pompidou, Parigi, acquisito dallo Stato nel 1967(Balthus / Foto: Centre Pompidou, MNAM-CCI, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / Bertrand Prévost) Le Roi des chats, 1935Olio su tela, 78 x 49,7 cmMuseo cantonale di Belle Arti di Losanna, dono della Fondazione Balthus Klossowski de Rola, 2016(Balthus / Foto: Etienne Malapert, Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts de Lausanne) Thérèse, 1938Olio su cartone, 100,3 x 81,3 cmThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, lascito dei coniugi Allan D. Emil agli eredi di William S. Lieberman, 1987 La Rue, 1933Olio su tela, 195 x 240 cmThe Museum of Modern Art, New York, lascito di James Thrall Soby(Balthus / Foto: 2018. Digital image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florence)