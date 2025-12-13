The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
الجيش الإسرائيلي: استهداف “عنصر إرهابي مركزي في حماس” بمدينة غزة

13 ديسمبر
1دقيقة

13 ديسمبر كانون الأول (رويترز) – قال الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم السبت إنه استهدف “عنصرا إرهابيا مركزيا” في حركة المقاومة الإسلامية الفلسطينية (حماس) في مدينة غزة، دون ذكر اسمه.

(تغطية صحفية منة علاء الدين ومعيان لوبيل – إعداد مروة سلام للنشرة العربية – تحرير دعاء محمد)

