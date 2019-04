(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on April 08, 2019 shows Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (L) attending a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on December 7, 2017 and Self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) Chief of Staff, Khalifa Haftar attending a conference on Libya on November 12, 2018 at Villa Igiea in Palermo. Libya has been mired in chaos since the ouster and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with two rival authorities and a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country. The country's internationally recognised unity government is based in Tripoli and Haftar supports a parallel administration based in the east.

