امرأة ثالثة تنجح بدخول معبد هندوسي رغم غضب المتشددين في الهند

An Indian Hindu activist beats with her sandal the effigy of Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan during a demonstration over two women entering the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in the southern state of Kerala, in New Delhi on January 3, 2019.Clashes broke out in southern India for a second day on January 3 as Hindu hardliners went on the rampage, seeking to enforce a general shutdown in protest at two women entering one of the country's holiest temples. A day after violence among rival groups and with police left one man dead and 15 people injured, authorities said that 266 protestors had been arrested across the state of Kerala.

(afp_tickers)