Afghan refugee Shafi works at a machine as a roofer apprentice in a company in Pabneukirchen, Austria on June 15, 2018.From her small town in the north of Austria, Sylvia Hochstöger did not think of herself as the ambassador of a protest movement. It was the threat of expulsion of Shafi, the Afghan trainee apprentice in her company, that pushed her to fight against an "absurd" situation.

