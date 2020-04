This handout picture taken and released on April 8, 2020 by the Russian space agency Roscosmos shows NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 63, holding a press conference at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome.The trio is preparing for the launch to the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft on April 9, 2020.

