PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 27: Woven Stars of David along the fence at the Tree of Life Synagogue on the 1st Anniversary on October 27, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One year ago, Robert Bowers killed 11 people and wounded severa others during an attack of the Tree of Life synagogue. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/AFPPITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 27: Woven Stars of David along the fence at the Tree of Life Synagogue on the 1st Anniversary on October 27, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One year ago, Robert Bowers killed 11 people and wounded severa others during an attack of the Tree of Life synagogue. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/AFP

(afp_tickers)